Sentinel 1-Day Volume Tops $3,373.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $3,373.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000288 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

