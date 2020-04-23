Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sequans Communications traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 731,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 266,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

