Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.91. 2,532,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,373. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.