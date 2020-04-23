Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lowered General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

