Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 82,587,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,982,258. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

