Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $151.72. 6,275,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,983 shares of company stock valued at $65,208,495. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

