Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,937,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,834,133. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

