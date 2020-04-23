Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 584 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $182.48. 1,567,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.07. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

