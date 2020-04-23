Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 8,150 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 3.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,897,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

