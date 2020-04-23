Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 2,344,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,244. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

