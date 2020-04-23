Sicart Associates LLC Buys 7,456 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 564.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.86. 4,266,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,293. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.