Sicart Associates LLC Buys Shares of 90,983 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 17,658,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.