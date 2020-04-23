Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

SLB stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 20,615,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,437,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

