Sicart Associates LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

CTXS traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

