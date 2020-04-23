Sicart Associates LLC Sells 225 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

