Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

BSRR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,198. The company has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

