Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 741,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 219,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 695,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.