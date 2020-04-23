Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 268 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,869,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

