Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $175.05. 2,011,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

