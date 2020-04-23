Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $284.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

