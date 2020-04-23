Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $628,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

