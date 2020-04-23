Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 13,652,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.