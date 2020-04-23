Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after purchasing an additional 728,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 1,109,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,677. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

