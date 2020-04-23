Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,116 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,116 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.37. 2,118,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.83. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

