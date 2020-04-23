Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,653. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

