Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 302 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 672,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

