Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,882 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

