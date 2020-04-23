Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,783,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

