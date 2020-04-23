Silverway Price Down 89.4% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. Silverway has a total market cap of $7,939.37 and approximately $6,535.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 89.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,472.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.03198213 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00777860 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

