SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,270,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,637,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

