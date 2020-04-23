SOL Capital Management CO Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.26. 5,526,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,777. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

