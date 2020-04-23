SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,342 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 35,230,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

