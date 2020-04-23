SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 144,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,477. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.