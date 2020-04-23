Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys Shares of 10,195 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,260,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

