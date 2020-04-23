Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

SUI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.46. 1,614,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,050. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.67. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

