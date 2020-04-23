Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 0.82. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

