Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 299 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

ROLL traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $118.45. 133,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

