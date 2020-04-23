Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,886. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.