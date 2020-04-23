Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 178,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,006. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.