Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $92,881,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.27. 285,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,661. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,295,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,473 shares in the company, valued at $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $49,446,302. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.