Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.