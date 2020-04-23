Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 13,402 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.59. 243,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.