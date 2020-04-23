Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

