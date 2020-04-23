Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 2,070 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $279.98. 7,266,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.