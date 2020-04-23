Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.41. 38,506,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,616,047. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

