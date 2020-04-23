Sterling Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. 19,132,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

