Sterling Investment Management Inc. Invests $639,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 7,868,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

