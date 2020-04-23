Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.33. 4,417,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,310. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

