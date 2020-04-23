Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.04. 5,047,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,403. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

