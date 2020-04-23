Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,647. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

